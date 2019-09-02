Burt Wealth Advisors Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lifted by $317,421; Managed Asset Portfolios Increased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Shares Declined

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 4,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 172,515 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, up from 167,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 51,457 shares to 6,220 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 16,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,464 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.