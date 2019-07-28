Burt Wealth Advisors Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Alibaba Group Holding LTD Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) Position Upped by Beck Capital Management Llc

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) by 304.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 12,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,572 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 78,481 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Pinebridge LP reported 661,645 shares stake. Staley Cap Advisers owns 670,067 shares or 5.85% of their US portfolio. First Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clal Insur Ltd has 2.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iowa Comml Bank has 66,633 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). At Savings Bank stated it has 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 18,319 shares. Martin & Tn reported 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Company has 143,848 shares for 4.12% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 0.72% or 60,600 shares. Cambridge Incorporated reported 41,971 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 2.77% or 14.08M shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Lc accumulated 452,324 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 62,276 shares to 7,598 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 25,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 762 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI).