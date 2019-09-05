Burt Wealth Advisors Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Shareholder River Road Asset Management Has Increased Extended Stay America (STAY) Holding

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $139.42. About 14.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 372,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 4.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91 million, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 2.29 million shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisorshares Tr (MINC) by 21,623 shares to 8,260 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 16,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,464 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

