Burt Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $519,760 as Share Price Declined; Leuthold Group Upped Its Position in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by $1.86 Million

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.4. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 16,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 69,529 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 52,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 6.02 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 3,385 shares to 102,621 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) by 33,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,428 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 41,956 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc has invested 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 8,000 are owned by E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 328,889 shares. Whitnell holds 35,120 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Asset Inc reported 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Eck Associate holds 0.27% or 498,091 shares in its portfolio. Logan Cap has 55,252 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 436,961 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca reported 123,138 shares. 5,685 were reported by Ironsides Asset Advsr Lc. 19,342 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Gp.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.23 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 30,178 shares to 451,513 shares, valued at $32.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (FM) by 16,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,318 are held by Commercial Bank. 859 are held by Virtu Ltd Liability. Generation Inv Mngmt Llp owns 103,786 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 131 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Wendell David Assoc owns 2,169 shares. Cap International Ca has 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,816 are held by Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt. Chicago Equity Limited Company has 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline accumulated 5,827 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 4,768 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 1,635 shares. Iconiq Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 666 shares. Brown Advisory holds 470,991 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomasville National Bank has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).