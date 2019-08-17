Burt Wealth Advisors Lowered Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined; Apple Com (AAPL) Holder First Western Capital Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 29,261 shares to 69,581 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 36,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 159 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 1.08% or 67,070 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited stated it has 163,755 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. 13,719 were reported by Davis R M. Peoples Fin invested 1.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.22% or 1,289 shares. Exchange owns 4,662 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 8,936 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 7,135 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 142,702 shares stake. 392 were reported by Greatmark Inv Prtnrs. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 1.22% stake. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nbt Financial Bank N A New York invested in 0.21% or 647 shares. Moreover, Ssi Invest Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 900 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon Adds Two More Fulfillment Centers In Ohio – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.