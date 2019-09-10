Burt Wealth Advisors Lowered By $519,760 Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; ZURVITA HOLDINGS (ZRVT) Sellers Decreased By 62.24% Their Shorts

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 37.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Burt Wealth Advisors holds 492 shares with $876,000 value, down from 784 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $877.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video)

ZURVITA HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:ZRVT) had a decrease of 62.24% in short interest. ZRVT’s SI was 3,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 62.24% from 9,800 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 0 days are for ZURVITA HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:ZRVT)’s short sellers to cover ZRVT’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.19. About 5,553 shares traded or 155.43% up from the average. Zurvita Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZRVT) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zurvita Holdings, Inc. markets health and wellness products in the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the Dominican Republic. The company has market cap of $2.23 million. The Company’s principal products comprise Zeal Wellness, an antioxidants and vitamins nutritional product in wild berry and bold grape flavors; Zeal Advanced Formula Protein Shakes, a source of dietary fiber in chocolate delight and vanilla crÃ¨me flavors; Zeal cleanse, a herbal and probiotic cleanse; and Zeal burn, a thermogenic fat burner. It has a 0.26 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through its network of independent sales consultants.

Burt Wealth Advisors increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) stake by 7,034 shares to 142,912 valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 30,178 shares and now owns 451,513 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.