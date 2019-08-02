Burt Wealth Advisors Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $317,421; Valuation Rose; Kensico Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $132.84 Million as Share Value Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $104.27. About 3.13M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $136.81. About 24.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Investment holds 4.25M shares. Dodge & Cox invested 3.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten & Patten Tn invested in 208,622 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Beech Hill Advsrs invested in 1.97% or 27,080 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 31,083 are held by Cim Mangement. 1.75 million were reported by Srb. Miller Invest Mngmt LP holds 14,379 shares. 10.23M are owned by Swedbank. Alpinvest Bv reported 7,573 shares stake. Stellar Mngmt Limited Co invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 8.59 million shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Signature Estate Investment Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 45,491 shares. Tradition Cap Llc reported 70,805 shares. Cibc Markets Corp invested in 3.26 million shares or 3.15% of the stock.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 13,412 shares to 9,148 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.6% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Punch & Assocs Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.69% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). North Point Port Managers Oh reported 231,499 shares. Calamos Limited Com holds 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 123,717 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Peapack Gladstone accumulated 0.04% or 9,608 shares. Ifrah Finance holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 12,703 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,608 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ipswich Invest holds 3,450 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 619,699 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 368,800 shares to 9.25 million shares, valued at $191.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 213,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).