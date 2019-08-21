Burt Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $317,421; As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Share Price Rose, Holder Nuance Investments Lowered by $2.18 Million Its Holding

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 19,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1079.24. About 4,400 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 3.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR) by 20,298 shares to 38,020 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 47,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,913 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 158,084 shares to 384,753 shares, valued at $22.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 298,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.