Burt Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Stephens Has Lifted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $384,730; Stock Rose

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 5.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,353 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 71,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $175.43. About 410,203 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 16,117 shares to 13,464 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 13,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,148 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First In has 2.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 98,228 are owned by Ycg Ltd Liability. Capstone Financial Advsrs Inc reported 6,662 shares. Amer Bank has 67,702 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.00M shares. Swarthmore Grp reported 5,475 shares. Westwood Gru owns 1.18M shares. Indiana Trust & Invest Mgmt invested in 0.96% or 15,779 shares. West Chester Cap invested in 2.41% or 9,789 shares. Junto Management Lp reported 440,118 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paloma Mgmt accumulated 56,401 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 3.72% or 104,716 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,679 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 1.15% or 300,191 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank invested in 0.15% or 6,318 shares. Acg Wealth owns 12,734 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Newtown reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jfs Wealth Advsr has 1,518 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Old National Bancshares In accumulated 9,619 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,557 shares. Montgomery Investment Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Penobscot Invest Management Com Inc invested in 40,391 shares. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 14,716 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 31,876 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 4,892 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh reported 15,165 shares stake. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

