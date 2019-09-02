Burt Wealth Advisors Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Increased by $317,421; Cantillon Capital Management Decreased Its Verisign (VRSN) Stake by $1.09 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.63 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $203.85. About 371,341 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 16,117 shares to 13,464 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.