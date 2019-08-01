Burt Wealth Advisors Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Trimmed by $519,760 as Market Valuation Declined; Groesbeck Investment Management Maintains Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 6,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 16,547 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 9,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 998,453 shares traded or 30.39% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $14.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1852. About 3.93 million shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy for the New Week – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Is Still A Startup – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 73.84 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 46,398 shares to 49,710 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (FM) by 16,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 14,044 are owned by Sigma Planning Corp. Moreover, Middleton And Inc Ma has 5.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,307 shares. Palisade Management Limited Com Nj has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone Fincl Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,371 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,207 shares stake. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 825 shares. Greystone Managed Invs has 7,384 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 1,028 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, Florida-based fund reported 601 shares. 12,061 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability. New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd has invested 2.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robecosam Ag stated it has 1,115 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N And owns 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 405 shares. Factory Mutual Ins invested in 175,450 shares or 3.79% of the stock.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,200 shares to 26,560 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 173,094 shares. Moreover, Town Country Comml Bank Trust Comm Dba First Bankers Trust Comm has 0.39% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 13,640 shares. New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Doliver Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 3,580 shares. 109,631 are owned by Mai Management. 210,493 are owned by Conning. Washington Comm, Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,844 shares. Hartline Inv holds 0.05% or 3,440 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 17,480 shares in its portfolio. 16,175 are owned by Notis. Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc (Wy) has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Jane Street Gru Limited Com holds 0.01% or 75,677 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Group Inc invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus Financial owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 100 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,221 shares.