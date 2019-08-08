Burt Wealth Advisors Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Decreased by $519,760; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $5.53 Million

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 82.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 69,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 83,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 8.54M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 26,372 shares to 190,882 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 58,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp has 1.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 75,094 are owned by Zuckerman Invest Ltd Liability Corp. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 297,252 shares. Callahan Ltd reported 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Interocean Capital Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,780 shares. Sivik Global Health Lc reported 1.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jones Cos Lllp accumulated 16,459 shares. U S Global Invsts invested in 14,588 shares. Hills Bankshares And Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,201 shares. The California-based Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Veritable Lp invested in 0.18% or 113,680 shares. Mutual Of America Llc holds 0.31% or 268,052 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech holds 784,586 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. California-based Wealth Architects Lc has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trader Toolkit: Under The Hood Of One Of The Most Popular Technical Indicators – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Prime Day Be a Prime Disappointment for Amazon Stock This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Lc holds 1,400 shares. 34,200 were reported by Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability. Aimz Invest Advisors Lc reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sigma Planning Corporation has 1.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,044 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Cap owns 7,173 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP stated it has 49,634 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 3,137 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 659 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Concourse Capital Limited Liability Company holds 4,557 shares or 8.19% of its portfolio. International Sarl owns 4,810 shares. Factory Mutual invested in 175,450 shares.