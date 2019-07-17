Burt Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $317,421 as Market Valuation Rose; As American Intl Group (AIG) Shares Rose, Holder Spindletop Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $1.29 Million

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 8.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 1.43M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 372,219 shares stake. New Jersey-based Advsr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kdi Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 99,026 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc has invested 4.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Selway Asset Mngmt reported 38,880 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 46,310 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Barton Inv Mngmt holds 0.55% or 28,127 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,452 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemus Capital Lc reported 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis reported 5,822 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust owns 3.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 66,633 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co holds 23,083 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Dana Investment Advsr accumulated 419,343 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors invested 3.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,219 shares to 40 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 9,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,725 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.03 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors reported 4,242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Epoch Investment Ptnrs owns 2.75M shares. Cadence Mngmt Llc reported 0.05% stake. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Richmond Hill LP has 9.17% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 3.78 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research reported 6,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.08% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 45,900 shares. Ami Inv Mgmt holds 9,125 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 5,926 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated has invested 0.85% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 527,703 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 2.95M shares.

