Burt Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $519,760 as Share Price Rose; Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Market Value Declined While Van Eck Associates Boosted Its Position

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 373.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 15,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 4,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $255.87. About 432,855 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1997.69. About 1.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 129,771 shares. Athena Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 422 shares. Hillhouse reported 31,782 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 865 shares. Bellecapital Limited holds 2,990 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2.28% or 15,669 shares in its portfolio. Oakmont Corp invested in 59,139 shares or 14.83% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 64,636 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Company has invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 2.57% or 12,810 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust owns 35,981 shares. National Pension has 395,541 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 100,501 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 182,795 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt has 9,286 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “There Are Good Reasons to Jump Into JD.com Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.59 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 7,034 shares to 142,912 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 17,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (FM).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 207,622 shares to 672,878 shares, valued at $37.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 13,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,441 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.