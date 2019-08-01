Burt Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $317,421; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Trimmed Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Stake as Share Value Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 42,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.25M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.58. About 581,776 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $138.5. About 31.66 million shares traded or 31.62% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Limited Liability accumulated 154,979 shares or 1.08% of the stock. American Asset has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 2.97% or 127,551 shares. Verus Fincl Inc invested in 4,290 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Orrstown Svcs reported 2.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lowe Brockenbrough reported 153,092 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 202,837 were reported by Papp L Roy And Assocs. Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 27,080 shares. First Long Island Ltd reported 334,310 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.14M shares. Natl Asset Management Inc invested in 106,406 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Intl Ca holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 107,745 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bouchey Fincl Grp Incorporated owns 7,084 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 17,242 shares to 52,561 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 30,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,164 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 25.45 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtn Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 406,413 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 2,430 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Dupont Mngmt holds 0.08% or 41,918 shares in its portfolio. Axa accumulated 0.02% or 70,233 shares. 264,976 are held by Aperio Gru Limited. Webster Bancshares N A reported 270 shares. Amp owns 0.08% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 177,675 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 2,696 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chilton Investment Co Ltd Liability Co reported 2.89% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department owns 190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prtn Grp Incorporated Holdings Ag reported 483,691 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank owns 28,072 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 0.02% or 39,078 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 74,837 shares to 955,286 shares, valued at $80.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 189,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).