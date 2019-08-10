Burt Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $317,421; Valuation Rose; Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Trimmed Its Holding by $9.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 296,443 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, down from 404,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 17,242 shares to 52,561 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 62,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,598 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Prtn Ltd holds 2.81% or 753,652 shares. Paragon Mgmt has invested 5.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eos LP invested in 21,620 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Management Lc has 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charles Schwab Inv has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpas Strategies Llc stated it has 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated invested in 4.61% or 15.79 million shares. Family Mngmt stated it has 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 314,161 shares. The California-based Guild Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bernzott Cap Advisors stated it has 123,965 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 84,353 are held by Crossvault Capital Ltd. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 356,733 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Foster Dykema Cabot & Incorporated Ma invested in 133,484 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas And Associate Incorporated reported 3,675 shares stake. The New York-based Investec Asset Management North America has invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 508,903 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 3,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Grp has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Beddow Capital Mgmt Inc holds 76,640 shares or 3.53% of its portfolio. Beech Hill owns 6,955 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,590 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 2,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne has invested 3.49% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 21,481 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 96,757 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc invested in 2.11% or 702,802 shares. Amer Money Limited Liability Corp has 20,264 shares.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 21.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.