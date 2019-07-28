Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $519,760 as Market Valuation Rose; As Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Stock Value Rose, Howard Capital Management Upped Its Position

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 19,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,955 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, up from 67,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 960,286 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Information Technology Sector (IYW) by 17,669 shares to 71,018 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 29,261 shares to 69,581 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.