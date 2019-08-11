Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $519,760; Texas Yale Capital Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 140.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 23,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 02/04/2018 – If Amazon’s cloud goes down, the internet would be in trouble, says Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 30,178 shares to 451,513 shares, valued at $32.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 36,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette Invests Inc owns 159 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Utd Amer Secs Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 18,461 shares. Moreover, Horseman Capital Ltd has 1.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtn Partnership has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 38,713 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Nordea Mngmt reported 271,634 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc has 1,022 shares. Barton Inv Mngmt owns 46,416 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 6,781 shares. Alesco Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 177 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc owns 819 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Com invested in 3.68% or 4,526 shares. Ironwood Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jpmorgan Chase has 4.24M shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 8,454 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How CVS Wants To Be Less Like A Pharmacy Chain And More Like Amazon – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Trucks Merit No Mention In Analysis Of Road Congestion Pricing; YRC Drivers Lose Satellite Radio – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Market Pressure Puts Disney Stock Below 50-Day Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.