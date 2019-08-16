Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $519,760 as Stock Value Declined; St Germain D J Co Raised First American Financial (FAF) Position by $718,335; Share Price Rose

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 110,780 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 96,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 321,495 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $23.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1799.74. About 2.07M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Seattle Expansion as City Debates New Taxes; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Mngmt LP holds 600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hillhouse Mngmt Limited holds 2.36% or 31,782 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 238 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.52% or 34,200 shares. 960 are held by Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Archon Partners Lc invested in 13,983 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Co has 496,958 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc New York has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Manhattan stated it has 8,597 shares. Westport Asset Management has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sit Inv owns 7,709 shares. Highlander Management Lc has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bell Commercial Bank accumulated 0.37% or 784 shares. Scge Management Lp has invested 5.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,000 are owned by Armistice Cap Limited Liability Corporation.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,713 shares to 13,012 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 30,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Ltd has 0.33% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 9,984 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 7,797 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd reported 14,777 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Assetmark Inc invested 0.09% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). 6,259 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 21,510 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 847 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.01% or 4,301 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 0.06% or 314,819 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc reported 29,905 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.