Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $519,760 as Market Value Rose; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Upped Its Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding by $749,731 as Market Value Rose

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 20,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 382,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 361,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 2.10M shares traded or 50.84% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (FM) by 16,743 shares to 401,594 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver accumulated 0.05% or 835 shares. Guild Invest Mngmt Inc reported 348 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 24,712 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 2.30 million shares. Eagle Advsr Lc has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,082 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability owns 82,559 shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Haverford, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,674 shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burns J W & owns 4,542 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 6,841 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 27,480 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 8,316 were reported by L & S Advsr Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp owns 509,449 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. City Tru Company Fl has invested 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 248,022 shares to 87 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 41,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,991 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.