Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose; Wellington Shields & Company Holding in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Lowered by $696,800

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,696 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 22,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 4.96 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.32. About 19.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B & T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt stated it has 25,257 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 67,668 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Goelzer Invest Management stated it has 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Horizon Investments Limited Com holds 17,364 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 31,688 shares. Chilton, Texas-based fund reported 114,261 shares. Cookson Peirce & Com owns 243,623 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 4.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 72,117 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt holds 32,063 shares. 6,500 are held by Paw. Welch Ltd Liability Corporation holds 291,370 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,949 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 1.28 million shares.

