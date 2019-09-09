Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $317,421; Karpus Management Decreased Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Holding by $2.67 Million

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.11 million shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 46,419 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Insur (MYN) by 180,819 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp Fd (FAM) by 43,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF).

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 17,242 shares to 52,561 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,119 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS).