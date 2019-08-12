Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $317,421; As Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Market Valuation Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $9.84 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 69.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 223,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 545,165 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, up from 321,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 107,639 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $137.16. About 3.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley reported 56,941 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 17,829 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Neuberger Berman Limited Company holds 0.01% or 117,640 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York invested in 0% or 5,041 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated owns 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 4,446 shares. Sq Lc reported 3.79M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,301 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 129,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 12,565 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 156,900 shares. 12,538 are held by Bb&T Corporation. 337,705 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 47,557 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 90,087 are held by Bokf Na. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (NYSE:ALEX) by 348,868 shares to 286,316 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 135,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

