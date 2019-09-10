Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $317,421; Water Island Capital Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Decreased by $637,952 as Stock Price Rose

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 9.26M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 22,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 59,527 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 82,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 255,166 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,443 shares to 4,119 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 62,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,598 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 64,646 shares to 245,697 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,968 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $39.97M for 49.69 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

