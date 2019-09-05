Burt Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $519,760 as Share Price Declined; River Road Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in United Parcel Service Cl (UPS) by $2.35 Million

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Cl (UPS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 21,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 408,347 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63 million, down from 429,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $121.17. About 1.63 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors analyzed 292 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $906.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $31.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.3. About 2.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.78 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P (NYSE:KMI) by 278,157 shares to 4.23M shares, valued at $84.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 259,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 785,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.58 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr by 151,215 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $33.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 19,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.