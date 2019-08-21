Burt Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $519,760 as Market Valuation Declined; Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Increased Stake by $9.54 Million as Market Value Declined

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $21.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.32. About 1.20 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 16/05/2018 – Hiring experts say there’s been increased demand to poach from Amazon, while some managers are leaving due to burnout; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73M, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 85,148 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Gru Ltd reported 515 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Com reported 2,825 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 4.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iberiabank Corporation reported 5,323 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 98,766 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Moab Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Yhb Inv Advisors Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,665 shares. Bluestein R H holds 5.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 53,249 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,082 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Diligent Limited owns 620 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Alleghany De has invested 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 747 shares. Ems Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 48,610 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 29,261 shares to 69,581 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 17,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.