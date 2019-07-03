Burt Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Whitebox Advisors Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Upped by $947,223 as Stock Value Rose

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.62 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 11.97M shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Hourglass Capital Limited reported 0.13% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 1.77M shares. Moreover, Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,025 shares. Farmers Trust owns 80,916 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Clark Estates Inc New York holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 131,340 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 3.04% or 90,714 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp Trust accumulated 157,221 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 296,844 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 8,541 shares. Janney Ltd Liability accumulated 2.29% or 372,219 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 144,060 shares. Punch And Mngmt Inc owns 103,978 shares. Clean Yield Group accumulated 24,361 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Microsoft Avoid Apple’s and Amazon’s $1 Trillion Trap? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Augmented Reality Space Peps Up With Tech Giants’ Initiatives – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Blockchain Gains Momentum as Tech Giants Advance Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 13,412 shares to 9,148 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 16,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR).

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” on February 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference – PRNewswire” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IAA Names Vance Johnston as Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IAA Announces Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 5,075 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 68,150 shares. Quantum Cap reported 5,694 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 16,386 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Teton Advisors invested in 37,879 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 15,007 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Walleye Trading Ltd invested in 120,425 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 294 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 34,123 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% or 232 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Co owns 67,116 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Tudor Et Al holds 218,494 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 53,631 shares.