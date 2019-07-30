Burt Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Shares Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Has Lifted Holding by $652.33 Million

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 15,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35B, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 2.91M shares traded or 21.38% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Oper Pft GBP1.24B; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q OTHER INCOME 841.7M RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – REVIEW WILL INCLUDE AN ASSESSMENT OF GROUP’S SHAREHOLDING IN INDIAN SUBSIDIARY, GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 11/04/2018 – GSK’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 29/05/2018 – TBPH: GSK,INVA REPORTED SUBMITTING TRELEGY ELLIPTA NDA TO JAPAN; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rafael Holding by 5,549 shares to 312,035 shares, valued at $3.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 209,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,444 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

