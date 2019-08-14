Burt Wealth Advisors Decreased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $519,760 as Stock Value Declined; Abrams Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Facebook (FB) by $4.16 Million

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $7.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.75. About 9.61M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Three users of the Facebook Messenger app sued Facebook on Tuesday in a class action suit, and asked for unspecified damages; 18/04/2018 – EU Digital Chief Holds ‘Constructive’ Talks With Facebook Over Data Policies; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Testimony: Senators Question Facebook’s Commitment to Privacy; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Cambridge Analytica preyed on ‘neuroticism’; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LAWYER PAUL GREWAL SAYS BLACKBERRY ‘IS NOW LOOKING TO TAX THE INNOVATION OF OTHERS’ WITH PATENT SUIT -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 27/03/2018 – Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower behind the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, is answering questions from U.K. lawmakers; 29/03/2018 – Most Facebook users think the platform will take steps to secure their personal data from misuse; 03/05/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY ASKS FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY, CONTROL FOR USERS, AND STRICT “PRIVACY BY DEFAULT” ON ENTIRE FACEBOOK SYSTEM

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $65.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1758.72. About 2.77 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.12 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,713 shares to 13,012 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 17,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mgmt Pro reported 94 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 39,436 are owned by Country National Bank & Trust. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 160,419 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability holds 1.8% or 4,642 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,400 shares. Neumann Ltd Liability Com stated it has 384 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp invested in 752 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 705 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Madison Investment owns 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,510 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com. Usca Ria Ltd Company accumulated 4,742 shares. 5,363 were reported by Argent Trust. The Massachusetts-based Eastern State Bank has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

