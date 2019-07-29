Burt Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $519,760; Dominion Energy (D) Share Price Rose While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Boosted Position by $319,732

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $34.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1908.22. About 3.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 1.63 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc owns 102,400 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp, Japan-based fund reported 29,523 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cibc invested in 0.07% or 105,846 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & Com has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 9,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 323,066 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Ltd has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has 36,144 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 6,615 were reported by Newman Dignan Sheerar. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 49,352 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 106,710 shares. Keystone Planning stated it has 88,497 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 97,398 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 76.09 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 29,261 shares to 69,581 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 7,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 0.43% or 2,062 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust has 2.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Funds Lc holds 9.46% or 33,500 shares. 1,847 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B & Company. 1,654 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. 911 are held by Mercer Advisers. Moreover, Korea Invest has 2.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 270 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 12,061 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 326 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 8,317 are held by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 2,724 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance reported 25,270 shares stake.