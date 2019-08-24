Burt Wealth Advisors Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $519,760 as Stock Value Declined; As Novartis A G (NVS) Market Valuation Rose, Reilly Financial Advisors Has Raised Holding

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 1.96 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 15/05/2018 – Novartis ARROW trial to assess mechanistic superiority of direct IL-17A inhibition (Cosentyx®) over IL-23 inhibition (Tremfya®*); 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DOING BEST TO BRING CLOSE TO MATTER INVOLVING TRUMP LAWYER CONTRACT; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS LOOKING AT ”ALL OPTIONS” FOR SANDOZ GENERICS IN THE UNITED STATES; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 17/04/2018 – Novartis: Investments Will Be Made Over the Next Five Years; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach, source says [23:13 BST10 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 7,034 shares to 142,912 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.