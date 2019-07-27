Burt Wealth Advisors Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Stock Rose; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) as Market Valuation Rose

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 29,261 shares to 69,581 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (FM) by 16,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Black Maria sold $236,629. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,100 shares to 528,450 shares, valued at $31.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).