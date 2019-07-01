Burt Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Lendingtree New (TREE) Stock Rose While Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $26.69 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 608.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 76,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.09 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $418.34. About 90,178 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.27. About 10.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust Com holds 260 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated has 2.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 305,445 shares. Sns Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 35,844 shares. Ww Invsts holds 5.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 189.07 million shares. 13,566 are held by First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson. 231,169 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Burt Wealth reported 13,012 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc reported 202,837 shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. Eagle Capital Mngmt accumulated 18.86 million shares. Jones Financial Lllp has 190,729 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hexavest invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 75,181 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.89% or 293,420 shares. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisorshares Tr (MINC) by 21,623 shares to 8,260 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 9,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,725 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ALK obtains European approval for its tree SLIT-tablet against allergic rhinitis – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Archer Daniels Down 12% in a Year: Can Efforts Revive Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “More Than 8 in 10 American Cardholders Support Credit Card Interest Rate Cap, but Approval Wanes When Asked About Ramifications – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nevada Gold Mines Launched: Best Assets, Best People Will Deliver Best Value – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jaguar Health Regains Compliance with All Applicable Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 122,101 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 76,246 shares. Voya Mngmt invested in 3,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 42,514 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 11.64 million shares. New York-based Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.39% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Raymond James Associates holds 1,992 shares. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1,140 shares. Moreover, Amer Group has 0.03% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 19,792 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 20,443 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 1.34% or 95,099 shares. 1,214 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 3,957 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 712,587 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 17.00 million shares to 61.00M shares, valued at $66.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.