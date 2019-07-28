Burt Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Howland Capital Management Cut Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $817,550

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,686 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.79M, down from 256,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 41,928 shares to 3,795 shares, valued at $114,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 62,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,598 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 16,572 shares to 204,486 shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,619 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.