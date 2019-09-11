Burt Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); First Financial Has Raised Position in Comcast (CMCSA)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.62. About 15.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 5.51M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 13,412 shares to 9,148 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,621 shares. Weatherstone Mngmt owns 4,449 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 3.83% or 335,433 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 460,902 shares. Lau Assocs Lc holds 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 31,949 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs invested in 348 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 5.17 million were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability. Round Table Lc reported 7,988 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware holds 2.2% or 115,805 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability holds 81,766 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 6.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wendell David Inc owns 124,524 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 2.1% or 4.84M shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 106,304 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 2.28M shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4.68 million shares. First Business Fincl Ser owns 9,050 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Orrstown Financial Services stated it has 0.9% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.39% or 3.44M shares. Veritable LP holds 0.33% or 416,577 shares in its portfolio. Asset Strategies invested 0.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Goodnow Investment Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 3.32 million were accumulated by Aperio Group Llc. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 16,810 were reported by Zwj Counsel. Bell Bancorporation has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ibis Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 76,885 shares. 11.23 million were accumulated by Investec Asset Mngmt.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.