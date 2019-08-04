Burns J W & Co Has Raised Its Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Stake; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 2,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 28,210 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16M, down from 30,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $598.76. About 176,676 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,803 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.61 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.83 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

