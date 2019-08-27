Burns J W & Co Upped Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Position; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Position In Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Was Raised

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 2,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 425,537 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.10M, up from 423,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $163.36. About 129,124 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,803 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $8.34 during the last trading session, reaching $286.8. About 1.96 million shares traded or 10.31% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 9,639 shares to 73,240 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc Com (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 136,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,883 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 439,009 are owned by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Llc. Element Management Lc reported 90,098 shares. Assetmark holds 0.01% or 5,578 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Com Adv reported 32,323 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Global Thematic Prns Ltd Company owns 3.67% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 515,944 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.1% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,250 shares. Atwood Palmer accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 13,023 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 117,338 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Inc has invested 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 10,802 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 5,080 shares in its portfolio. 13,121 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc. Raymond James & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 129,769 shares.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 2019 Hedge Fund Trends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Ollie’s Bargain (OLLI) Q2 Earnings Likely to Rise – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Industrial Services Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lebanon CDS climb to fresh high as default worries spread – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Low-Cost Model Aids Planet Fitness (PLNT) Despite Debt Woes – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Signet’s (SIG) Q2 Earnings Are Likely to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 196,823 shares. Westwood Management Corporation Il reported 0.17% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 38,423 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Exchange Mngmt holds 0.54% or 7,959 shares. Focused Wealth holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Limited Co owns 2,435 shares. Schroder Management Grp Inc has 0.17% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Becker Cap Mgmt owns 32,101 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.97% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il stated it has 78,543 shares. Heritage Investors Management holds 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 12,044 shares. Madrona Financial Services Limited Liability Corp invested in 24,015 shares or 6.37% of the stock. Arrow holds 0.55% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 9,724 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 160,187 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.