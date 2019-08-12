Burns J W & Co Has Trimmed By $952,407 Its Deluxe (DLX) Holding; Shorts at MODEC TOKYO SHS (MDIKF) Raised By 33.91%

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased Deluxe Corp (DLX) stake by 39.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as Deluxe Corp (DLX)’s stock rose 1.52%. The Burns J W & Co Inc holds 33,702 shares with $1.47 million value, down from 55,851 last quarter. Deluxe Corp now has $1.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 352,222 shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M

MODEC INC TOKYO SHS (OTCMKTS:MDIKF) had an increase of 33.91% in short interest. MDIKF’s SI was 85,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.91% from 64,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 857 days are for MODEC INC TOKYO SHS (OTCMKTS:MDIKF)’s short sellers to cover MDIKF’s short positions. It closed at $27.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.84 million for 6.67 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

MODEC, Inc., a general contractor, engages in the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of floating production systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm offers floating production storage and offloading vessels; floating storage and offloading vessels; tension leg platforms; production semi-submersibles; FLNGs; mobile offshore production units; and other technologies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides floating production system operation and maintenance services.

