Burns J W & Co Position in Deluxe (DLX) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Increased Position

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 361,016 shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 3.27 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 7,500 shares. Burns J W & Inc Ny owns 33,702 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 44,677 shares or 0% of the stock. Skyline Asset Lp reported 1.2% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 53,307 shares stake. 13,000 were accumulated by Lipe And Dalton. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 31,569 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Los Angeles Management & Equity holds 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 51,527 shares. Ameritas Prtn has 0.03% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Kbc Group Nv has 0.02% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has 25,288 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 932 shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,258 shares to 8,803 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.83M for 6.66 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Deluxe Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deluxe: Continued Disappointments Don’t Make The Story Exciting Despite Cheap Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CCJ,CRZO,CPE,NOV – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest extends 737 Max cancellations into November – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 336,632 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 199,931 shares or 0% of the stock. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.02% or 10,684 shares in its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 0.01% or 2,600 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 40,213 shares. Rech Invsts holds 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 353,629 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa owns 29,495 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 11,677 are owned by Gideon Cap Advsrs. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Argent has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 17,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability holds 13,200 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited holds 2.68M shares. State Street reported 19.14 million shares stake. 39,387 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.