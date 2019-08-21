Burns J W & Co Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST); Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 2.40 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,803 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $275.42. About 650,039 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,442 shares. Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Or has invested 4.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Planning Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,019 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 2,059 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 39,350 shares. Estabrook Cap owns 73,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,970 shares. Rockland Tru Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fiduciary Trust holds 16,845 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0.52% or 2.41 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Valley National Advisers holds 0.01% or 154 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Co reported 3,333 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.7% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 271,722 were reported by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Icahn Carl C has invested 3.58% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) accumulated 42,500 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts LP has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Advisory Alpha Limited accumulated 57 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 0.22% or 4.83M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 239,419 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 269,058 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 55,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 0% or 306,267 shares. Lafitte Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 2.08M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 4.03 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pnc Fincl Gp stated it has 2,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings.