Burns J W & Co Has Increased Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) as Stock Rose; Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Raised Position by $353,881 as Stock Declined

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 21,286 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 19,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $198.87. About 3.62M shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 6,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 46,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 39,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 1.32M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 23/05/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS MAXIM SOKOV, DMITRY AFANASIEV, GULZHAN MOLDAZHANOVA, OLGA MASHKOVSKAYA, EKATERINA NIKITINA RESIGN; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NTEC, DVA, PHG, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 12th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen Q2 top line down 3%; earnings down 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueworks Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,894 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 29,082 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset holds 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,898 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1,278 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Woodstock invested in 0.27% or 7,845 shares. Martin Incorporated Tn holds 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 5,744 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 77,096 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 0.54% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 12,732 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 182,715 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Lc holds 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 2,669 shares. Old Point And Fincl Serv N A has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Lee Danner Bass Inc has 0.76% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 36,298 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Division invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hemenway Tru Company Limited Liability invested in 1,547 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests has invested 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares to 138,510 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,338 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 20 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America accumulated 787 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reilly Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 5,925 are held by Nuwave Investment. The California-based Whittier Tru Communications has invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Bailard owns 26,484 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp reported 1.72 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 89,856 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc accumulated 1,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson And reported 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,518 shares. Rowland Counsel Adv holds 6,900 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 828 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).