Burns J W & Co Boosted Its Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $558,432 as Stock Rose; Masco Com (MAS) Holding Held by Pggm Investments

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Masco Corp Com (MAS) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 124,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 665,799 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.13 million, up from 540,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Masco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 2.06M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc Com (NYSE:GLW) by 133,728 shares to 133,729 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) by 939,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Crainsdetroit.com with their article: “Masco to sell window and door subsidiary for $725 million – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker reported 7,516 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bp Pcl has 33,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nuwave Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 1,260 shares. The Illinois-based Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cambridge Rech Inc accumulated 0% or 9,713 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Toronto Dominion State Bank has 214,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 26,312 shares. Victory Cap Inc reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Boston Prtnrs has 0.23% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 182,400 are held by Andra Ap. 34,872 were accumulated by Delphi Mgmt Ma. Advisor Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Lc owns 48,489 shares. Glenmede Na has 496,414 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx holds 0.48% or 5,560 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory Service holds 0% or 34 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp reported 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 610 shares. Sectoral Asset Management owns 3,015 shares. Portfolio Solutions Limited holds 1,015 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.21% stake. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc holds 309,423 shares. Moreover, Madison Inv has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.31% or 1.03 million shares. American Century holds 1.20 million shares. Bailard Incorporated invested in 2,097 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.74% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 30,697 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).