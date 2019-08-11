Burns J W & Co Has Lowered Its Deluxe (DLX) Holding by $952,407; Market Value Rose; As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Holder Grandfield & Dodd Lowered Position by $447,868

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 5,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 329,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40 million, down from 334,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.56M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 352,222 shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.09% or 19,851 shares. Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.94% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Intersect Capital Ltd Liability holds 51,691 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,530 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has invested 0.93% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 929,927 shares. Principal Finance Gru Inc accumulated 7.26M shares. Indiana & Com owns 4,992 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Marietta Inv Lc has invested 0.57% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fred Alger accumulated 172,199 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Pcl has invested 0.76% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ledyard Bank holds 29,446 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 477 were reported by Cls Ltd Liability Corp. 99,229 are owned by Community Bankshares Na. Old Point Trust And Services N A invested in 31,945 shares.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,960 shares to 165,728 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 0.03% stake. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.48% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability owns 5,229 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 610,385 shares. Epoch Prtn Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 173,826 shares. Principal Group Incorporated owns 240,183 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company reported 15,275 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Bragg Finance Advsr Inc holds 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 5,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 11,998 shares. Clark Estates Inc accumulated 66,700 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).