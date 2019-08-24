Burns J W & Co Position in Deluxe (DLX) Has Cut by $952,407 as Stock Rose; Manikay Partners Holds Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS)

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 285,236 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video); 22/03/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint

