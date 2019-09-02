Burns J W & Co Decreased By $952,407 Its Deluxe (DLX) Stake; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted United Technologies Com (UTX) Position

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased Deluxe Corp (DLX) stake by 39.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as Deluxe Corp (DLX)’s stock rose 1.52%. The Burns J W & Co Inc holds 33,702 shares with $1.47 million value, down from 55,851 last quarter. Deluxe Corp now has $1.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 260,764 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 10.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc acquired 7,503 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 78,347 shares with $10.10 million value, up from 70,844 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $109.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 0.12% or 273,352 shares. Veritas Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 2,159 shares in its portfolio. Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2,513 were accumulated by Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Co. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation holds 0.37% or 100,975 shares. Windsor Mngmt Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Foster Dykema Cabot Company Ma has 2,278 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Manhattan Communication has 0.48% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York holds 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 33,468 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 359,101 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. First Fincl In accumulated 4,904 shares. Horan Cap Ltd Liability reported 1,936 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 19.53% above currents $130.24 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16400 target in Monday, May 20 report. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $68.50 million for 6.98 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 3,652 shares. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 48 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). The Australia-based Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Axa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 159,100 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Euclidean Llc accumulated 42,100 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. 6,076 are owned by Country Club Trust Na. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 0.07% or 19,352 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated reported 531,410 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset reported 134,300 shares.

