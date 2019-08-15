Burns J W & Co Decreased Holding in Deluxe (DLX) as Share Value Rose; Lennar (LEN) Stake Raised by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 386,766 shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 94,718 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 54,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 3.38 million shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 53,383 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEV) by 91,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,841 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VCSH).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.52% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 52,088 shares. Assets Invest Management Ltd Llc accumulated 56,370 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,456 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.02 million shares. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 7.49M shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 4.64M shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 180,484 shares. California-based Capital Ww has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 5.98M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Franklin Resource holds 3.33M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 133,153 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 0.01% or 60,706 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.83M for 6.72 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,803 are held by Bbt Ltd Liability. Tudor Et Al invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Financial Counselors owns 19,623 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 9,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 23,873 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 1.51 million shares. Jlb And Associates invested 0.45% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 75,088 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 7,695 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Foster & Motley accumulated 14,586 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Legal & General Group Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 63,450 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).