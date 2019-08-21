Burns J W & Co Has Upped Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Position by $788,436 as Market Valuation Rose; Honeywell International Increased Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Holding by $540,000; Stock Price Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,803 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.97. About 1.39 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 46,454 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 39,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 424,539 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

