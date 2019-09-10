Burns J W & Co Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $326,727 as Stock Rose; Hollencrest Securities Decreased Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $384,430 as Valuation Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.16. About 5.61 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 12,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 78,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 66,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 67.25 million shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Communications Lc holds 151,900 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 9.71M shares. 3.97M were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Management. 60,025 were reported by A D Beadell Investment Counsel. Fincl Advisory Ser Incorporated owns 22,639 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 0.08% or 30,401 shares. 324,739 were reported by Bancorp Of The West. New York-based Moore LP has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co owns 0.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,000 shares. Choate Investment holds 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 20,934 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 119,031 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm stated it has 1.07M shares. Payden Rygel has invested 2.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd holds 0.01% or 48,975 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.63 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares to 7,825 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Lc invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 233,183 are held by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Wealthquest stated it has 5,317 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc holds 305,056 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,100 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.29% or 241,934 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 302,650 shares. North Star Investment Management stated it has 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3.91 million are held by Principal Financial. Partnervest Advisory Lc holds 0.11% or 3,576 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 54,371 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Da Davidson And holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 278,930 shares. 5,235 were accumulated by Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com.