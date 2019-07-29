Burns J W & Co Decreased Its Deluxe (DLX) Stake; Hendley & Co Has Lowered By $2.09 Million Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased Deluxe Corp (DLX) stake by 39.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as Deluxe Corp (DLX)’s stock declined 18.56%. The Burns J W & Co Inc holds 33,702 shares with $1.47M value, down from 55,851 last quarter. Deluxe Corp now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 388,478 shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction

Hendley & Co Inc decreased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stake by 62.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s stock declined 10.33%. The Hendley & Co Inc holds 24,180 shares with $1.26M value, down from 65,080 last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co now has $28.92B valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 5.84 million shares traded or 66.56% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE AND WINDOW: FAA; 18/04/2018 – Southwest flight forced to land after bird strike; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 17/04/2018 – NYC-to-Dallas Southwest Jet Is Forced to Land With Engine Damage; 18/04/2018 – FoxNashville: #BREAKING: Bird strike forces Southwest Airlines flight to return to Nashville; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Raises Quarter Dividend to 16c Vs. 12.5c; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES STARTING HAWAII TICKET SALES LATER THIS YEAR

Burns J W & Co Inc increased Paypal Holdings stake by 3,440 shares to 36,775 valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,325 shares and now owns 8,672 shares. Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,226 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 2,070 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 19,100 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 5,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.03% or 1.52 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 1,650 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 49,237 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.01% or 28,041 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 214,382 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 27,006 shares. Principal Financial Inc holds 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 240,183 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 11,700 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deluxe Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Deluxe Corp. (DLX) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c, Offers Q3 and FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before You Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $72.00M for 6.67 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $646.24M for 11.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has 123 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Co stated it has 5,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 422 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated has 23,428 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pggm Invests stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tru Investment Advisors Limited Co accumulated 41,144 shares. Montag A & Assocs Inc holds 10,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney has 100,123 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.46% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 27,100 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 500 shares. Old National National Bank In has 36,367 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Duncker Streett & Incorporated invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest exiting Newark; shares down after mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Manages Slight Q2 Profit Despite Grounding of Boeing MAX 737s – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 6.10% above currents $53.25 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LUV in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”.