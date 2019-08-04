Burns J W & Co Holds Position in Costco Wholesale Co (COST); Harvard Management Co Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $32.29 Million as Stock Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,803 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.97 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Global Brands Bolster AB InBev’s Sales, High Costs Remain Woe – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Australia’s Fortescue Metals sees higher 2020 shipments, costs – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McEwen Mining: Q2 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 28,101 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Conestoga Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 2,435 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.4% or 12,968 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Com reported 2.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Lc, New York-based fund reported 58,497 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wms Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,565 shares. Zacks Inv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,300 shares stake. Eagle Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,103 shares. North Star Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 1,176 shares. Hartline Inv Corp invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mount Vernon Md has 4.79% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,971 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny reported 25 shares. Moreover, Girard Prtnrs has 0.78% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.